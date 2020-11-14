 Skip to main content
Lee Vern Scharosch
We are very sad to announce the very sudden passing of our brother, father, uncle, and friend. Lee was a very kind and gentle, fun loving, soul. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and his best friend “Blacky” his cat.

Lee is survived by his son, William (Ammie) Scharosch, many grandchildren, brothers, Billy “Woody” Scharosch, Mark Scharosch, sisters, Ruby, Debbie, and Maria, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Lee.

