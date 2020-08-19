Lay, James (Jim) Oren

April 22, 1935 - Aug. 16, 2020

Jim attended all grades at the Mobridge, South Dakota public schools and graduated from high school there in 1953. During school, he was active in music, sports and most other activities. After graduation, he enrolled in Northern State College, Aberdeen, SD. Following his freshman year, he entered the United States Army. He took his basic training at Ft. Bliss, TX and later entered a personnel training school in Ft. Ord, CA.

Upon completion of the course work, he was assigned to Germany where he joined the 45th Engineer Battalion, a part of the 24th Engineer Group (Construction), serving both as a personnel specialist and company clerk. During his time in Germany, he traveled extensively, much as a result of playing basketball with the 24th Group’s basketball team which was in the U. S. Army’s highest sports bracket in Germany at the time. Upon release from the military in 1956, Jim returned to Northern State College where he completed his degree in secondary education with a major in business education and minors in history and psychology. He was a member of the college’s basketball team, one of which took him to the National NAIA tournament in Kansas City. After graduation in 1959, he accepted a teaching position in the Pierre, South Dakota high school where he taught for four years and was honored when the school’s yearbook was dedicated to him.