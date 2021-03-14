Laura Kathleen (Niklas) Barrett

Laura’s family would like to take a moment to thank all of the friends who loved her so much, and who have helped us during this difficult time. The shocking, unexpected loss of this beautiful, kind, loving woman is extremely difficult for anyone whose life she touched. The support, companionship, memories, stories, pictures, laughter, and impact she left on us all will help get us through. Thank you for loving her so much in her life, and for showing us all so much love during her loss. We will never forget your kindness. Laura loved each day, and we know she wants that for each of us. Maya Angelou said “At the end of the day, people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.” Anyone who knew Laura, knows how true that statement is.