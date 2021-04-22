Larry Peltomaa

Oct. 8, 1958 - April 19, 2021
Larry “Larry from the Dairy” Peltomaa, 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born in Butte on October 8, 1958, to Robert and Mary Jane (Johansen) Peltomaa. He attended schools in Butte and received his degree in small engines from Butte Vo-Tech.
Following his schooling, Larry called KENO at the Sportsman Bar, worked at Treasure State Window Washing, before moving to Helena in 1980, where he worked for Sinclair on Prospect Ave. In 1981, he went to work for Cloverleaf Dairy, as a summer worker, moved to full-time and worked with them until 1994. He then went to work for Meadow Gold Dairy, where he worked for 25 years, retiring in 2018. In 1994, he was awarded Driver of the Year with Meadow Gold. The kids at the local school that he delivered to, coined him with the name “Larry from the Dairy”, which he loved. In his entire working career, he never took a sick day.
On September 15, 1979, he married the love of his life, Tamara Jeanne Ralph in Butte.
Larry was a member of the Teamsters Local Union #2. He enjoyed fishing, working on small engines and spending time with his grandkids, especially watching “Despicable Me”, “Back to the Future”, “Never Ending Story”, “Hotel Transylvania” and “Tremors”.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Jane; brothers David, Jackie, Gary and 2 infant brothers. He is survived by his wife Tammy Peltomaa of East Helena; daughters and sons-in-law, Kim (James Cody) Lords of Olympia, WA, Jennifer (Deano Fleiner) Peltomaa of West Seattle Island, WA and Amanda (Edward) Fairbairn of Helena; son, Bryce Peltomaa of Marysville, MT; brother, Bob (Gayle Schumacher) Peltomaa of Butte; sisters, Elsie (Mark) Baszler of Butte, Sharla (Terry) Snider of Ione, OR, Shona (Keith) Geier of Helena, Terry (Troy Marshall) Kingston of Buckley, WA; grandchildren, Madison, Alexis and Brittany Lords, Luke (Silver), Lillian and Brycen Peltomaa, Austyn and Landyn Fairbairn; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and 2 great-great-nieces.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Anderson-Stevenson-Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, with Pastor Paul Goodman. A Reception will follow the service in the Social Hall of the funeral home. Interment of ashes will be held in Butte at a later date. Memorials are suggested to God's Love or Montana Special Olympics. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Larry.
