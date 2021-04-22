Larry Peltomaa

Oct. 8, 1958 - April 19, 2021

Larry “Larry from the Dairy” Peltomaa, 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born in Butte on October 8, 1958, to Robert and Mary Jane (Johansen) Peltomaa. He attended schools in Butte and received his degree in small engines from Butte Vo-Tech.

Following his schooling, Larry called KENO at the Sportsman Bar, worked at Treasure State Window Washing, before moving to Helena in 1980, where he worked for Sinclair on Prospect Ave. In 1981, he went to work for Cloverleaf Dairy, as a summer worker, moved to full-time and worked with them until 1994. He then went to work for Meadow Gold Dairy, where he worked for 25 years, retiring in 2018. In 1994, he was awarded Driver of the Year with Meadow Gold. The kids at the local school that he delivered to, coined him with the name “Larry from the Dairy”, which he loved. In his entire working career, he never took a sick day.

On September 15, 1979, he married the love of his life, Tamara Jeanne Ralph in Butte.

Larry was a member of the Teamsters Local Union #2. He enjoyed fishing, working on small engines and spending time with his grandkids, especially watching “Despicable Me”, “Back to the Future”, “Never Ending Story”, “Hotel Transylvania” and “Tremors”.