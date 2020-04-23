Larose, Larraine (Lolie)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 24, 1934 – April 20, 2020

Lorraine “Lolie” Larose passed away peacefully at her home in Cordova, Tennessee on April 20, 2020. Lorraine was born March 24, 1934 to Yvonne (Bourgeois) and Thomas J. Foret, Jr. and was raised in Lutcher, Louisiana, the youngest of eight children. She graduated as valedictorian from Lutcher High School in 1952 and from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1955 with a B.S. in Education.

Lorraine met the love of her life, George Deynoodt “Doodie” Larose, during college. They married January 28, 1956 and were blessed with seven children. They moved from New Orleans to Memphis in 1966, where Lorraine resided until her death. Lorraine and Doodie were life-long Catholics, and both served as lectors and Eucharistic ministers. Their deep-rooted faith was the foundation upon which they built their family and lived their lives.