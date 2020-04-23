Larose, Larraine (Lolie)

March 24, 1934 – April 20, 2020
Lorraine “Lolie” Larose passed away peacefully at her home in Cordova, Tennessee on April 20, 2020. Lorraine was born March 24, 1934 to Yvonne (Bourgeois) and Thomas J. Foret, Jr. and was raised in Lutcher, Louisiana, the youngest of eight children. She graduated as valedictorian from Lutcher High School in 1952 and from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1955 with a B.S. in Education.
Lorraine met the love of her life, George Deynoodt “Doodie” Larose, during college. They married January 28, 1956 and were blessed with seven children. They moved from New Orleans to Memphis in 1966, where Lorraine resided until her death. Lorraine and Doodie were life-long Catholics, and both served as lectors and Eucharistic ministers. Their deep-rooted faith was the foundation upon which they built their family and lived their lives.
Lorraine brought her strong work ethic and indomitable spirit to everything she did in life. She taught high school math and P.E. while raising seven children. She was the consummate Cajun cook and always made room at the table for extras. But if there were too many extras, she added extra cayenne! In 1978, she founded Larose School Uniforms, starting with only eight schools, a card table for a desk, and inventory in a storage shed at the end of the driveway. By the time Lorraine sold the uniform company in 2007, she had expanded sales to over 150 schools in seven states.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her loving husband, Doodie, her parents, an infant brother, her seven older siblings and their spouses, and three grandchildren.
Lorraine is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Andrée Larose (Henry Elsen), Helena, Montana; Danielle Stutts (Don), George Larose, and Ivonne Larose, Memphis; Martine Wilson (Randy), Florence, Alabama; Simone Taylor (Robert), Spring City, Tennessee; and Jacques Larose (Karri), Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 15 grandchildren, including Renée Elsen, Bigfork, and Thomas Elsen, Missoula, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Memphis.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.