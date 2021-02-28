“Lanny” Alan Dean O'Leary II, loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend passed away February 19th, 2021 at age 69 after battling Covid-19. Lanny was born February 10, 1952 in Helena, MT to Alan and Beverly. He was a graduate of Helena High school and joined the National Guard where he worked until his stroke and heart surgery in 1996. The years that followed Lanny worked different jobs until he found happiness in making people laugh as a profession. At 4J's casino he found a second family, where people would come in to see what “goofy” shirt he was wearing and to hear his jokes and stories. He met many lifelong friends there and they were a large part of his life. He enjoyed boxing, hunting, camping, river rafting, fishing, Fourth of July, Christmas, BBQs and telling jokes. Lanny was known for his quick wit, contagious laugh, stories, love of US history and great friend. Most of all he is known as the best dad and friend to his daughters. He gave the best hugs and always kissed them good night. We will miss his constant and never-ending love.