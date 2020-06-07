Langan, Nadine (Ponack)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nadine (Ponack) Langan passed away 5-26-2020. She went to school in Butte. She worked in St. John’s School where she was president of the PTA and helped in many ways as need as a volunteer.

In 1970, she moved to Helena and worked for the State Library and also on Saturdays & Sundays at St. Mary’s Church in Helena. After retiring from the State Library, she worked full time at St. Mary’s as a volunteer for over 40 years. She was a dancing queen, loved playing dominoes and cards and always wanted to sing!

She will be greatly missed.

She is presided in death by her parents, her husband Morgan Langan and her sister. Dorothy Forsell of Butte.

She is survived by her son Morgan (Puma) and daughter Terre (Harold) and her grandson Morgan (who was joy and happiness) and many nieces.

Due to COVID19- only private services will be held.

Donations are to go to St. Mary’s Church in Helena.

