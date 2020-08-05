Lamping Sr., Kenneth A.

Kenneth Archibald Lamping Sr joined his wife Lauretta in Heaven the evening of December 3, 2019 at the age of 91. He was one of ten children born to Fred and Pearl (Nelson) Lamping of East Helena Montana. Kenneth and Lauretta were married July 15, 1949. Kenneth and Lauretta had 67 years together before her passing January 15, 2017.
Together Kenneth & Lauretta owned Log Homes, Mutual Home Supply, United Services and Supplies, and Polar Marine. Kenneth and Lauretta belonged to the Helena Snow Drifters, Good Sam and Family Motorcoach Association for many years. Kenneth had many adventures while snowmobiling, motor home trips, and camping with friends and family.
When Kenneth and Lauretta retired in 1983 they became full time snowbirds, they enjoyed the warm weather but always came home in the spring for camping with friends and family. The last 13 years Kenneth was camp host at various campgrounds around Helena, the last campground he hosted was Court Sheriff.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Lauretta, daughter Darlene Gossett, sisters Gloria Wyona Spoonmore and Arva Morton, brothers Leonard, Clifford, and Fred.
Kenneth is survived by his children Darrell (Anastasia) Lamping, Marcia (Gary) Drosten and Kenneth Jr (Beth) Lamping; grandchildren Deanna Pace, Bryce Lamping, Deidra Reed, James Lamping, Thomas Finch, Juanita Schmidt, Joseph Finch, Michael Gossett, Melissa Turner, and Christopher Lamping; numerous great grandchildren; a special cousin Phyllis Jakovac, brothers Larry, Dan, Ronald and Dick.
In the last days it was Kenneth’s highlight when his grandchildren came from afar to visit and the face time with his son Darrell in Alaska. Special thanks to Apple Rehab Cooney and Compassus Hospice for the care you gave Kenneth. Cremation is under the care of Big Sky Cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Riverside Group use area beginning at 4:00 p.m.
