Lamping, Donna Maxine (Clark)

On the evening of March 30, 2020 mom passed away peacefully in her home in Helena due to Heart Failure at the age of 73 years old.
Mom was born on March 2, 1947 in Fort Benton, Montana to Frank Clark and Lillian Foucher Sutheimer.
Mom was raised in Fort Benton near the family ranch in Shonkin, Montana where she and brother, Ron, made many memories. Just one of many was a time they snuck the old Jeep out and were driving up a steep hill. The brakes went out and the Jeep rolled backwards finally running into a brush patch that stopped them.
Mom moved to Helena during her high school years, graduating from Helena Senior High in 1965.
She had her first daughter, Tami, in July 1966.
Early in life, mom worked in the health care industry as a CNA at St. Johns Hospital in Helena, MT. She continued working for the State of Montana CompreHealth as a Case Manager. Mom then went to work at the Historical Society and worked part-time at the Korner Bar in East Helena where she met Daniel Lamping. Story has it that she made him work for a date. The two were married on October 18, 1975 and together they had two children: daughter, Daniell, and son, Ty. After the birth of Daniell, mom chose to be a stay at home mom.
Mom and dad became avid snowmobilers with close friends and family. They went on annual trips to West Yellowstone and spent many week-ends in Lincoln at Ray and Vi Smith’s cabin. Niece, Sylvia Lamping, recalls a time when mom tipped her machine over and came up with a face mask full of snow. Mom’s response was, “You didn’t even ask me if I was ok!” Sylvia knew she was ok and didn’t need to ask. Mom was tough!
Mom enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, snowmobiling, downhill skiing and spending Sundays at the Lamping family cabin. She also bowled on league for a number of years, traveling to Seattle, New York City and Las Vegas. Mom loved poker machines, live keno and bingo (owning every color of blotter available), rarely winning, or so she said.
In the early 1990’s, mom purchased a ceramic shop, Carousel Ceramics, with Mary Secor. Together they had a successful business, teaching classes with the most up-to-date techniques and made some life-long friends.
After nearly 10 years, she closed the doors to start her next adventure. At age 54, mom finally purchased what she had always wanted. A Harley Davidson. She loved speeding up around corners, leaving most of the pack behind.
In 2007, she rode with a group of friends to Sturgis. On their way back, the group was in no hurry to get home, but mom was wanting her own bed, so she took off from the group and rode alone, reaching home at 2 a.m. Proof that she was one tough lady at the young age of 61.
In 2009, mom trailered her bike to Roswell, NM., where Cheryl, her bestie, had moved years earlier. From there, the two rode around NM and parts of Texas. They took numerous trips around the state of Montana and South Dakota.
The next adventure was becoming a Snowbird. She and dad traveled to their second home, Parker, Arizona every October, returning in early April.
Once home in the spring, she was already looking forward to going south the following winter. She loved all of the friends they made, the endless card and other games they would play, all the crafts she would do and bring home. She even had dad buy an enclosed trailer so she could ride her Harley with her snow-bird group.
One of mom’s most favorite trips to take was to Redding, CA to visit brother, Ron, nieces Kelle and Cirby and their families. She loved Redding and being close to Ron, always talking about buying a little house there.
Mom was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Sutheimer; father, Frank Clark; step-mother; Eva Clark; and niece, Kelle Clark.
Mom is survived by husband, Dan; daughters: Tami (Eric) Much, Daniell Redden; son, Ty (Amber) Lamping and grandchildren: Trey and Cole Redden, Ashlyn, Madi and Connor Lamping; brother Ron Clark (Janie LaCroix) of Redding, CA.; niece Cirby (Tu) Manivong, and their children: Taylor, Austin, Braxton, Ammery, and great-niece Kelsey Hunter, all of Redding; sister, Lori Dahmen and family, best friend, Cheryl deMontigny of Roswell, NM and we cannot forget to mention her four legged companion, Lilli.
Special and heart-felt thanks to Sylvia Lamping for assisting with mom’s appointments, keeping her company, making her laugh and taking trips to DQ for Cotton Candy Blizzards.
Special thanks to Dr. Weiner and his team at the Cancer Treatment Center.
Memorials may be made to God’s Love or the Humane Society.
Mom’s memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mountain Family Fellowship, 6145 North Montana Avenue in Helena. A reception will follow at the church.
