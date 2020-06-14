Lamping, Donna Maxine (Clark)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the evening of March 30, 2020 mom passed away peacefully in her home in Helena due to Heart Failure at the age of 73 years old.

Mom was born on March 2, 1947 in Fort Benton, Montana to Frank Clark and Lillian Foucher Sutheimer.

Mom was raised in Fort Benton near the family ranch in Shonkin, Montana where she and brother, Ron, made many memories. Just one of many was a time they snuck the old Jeep out and were driving up a steep hill. The brakes went out and the Jeep rolled backwards finally running into a brush patch that stopped them.

Mom moved to Helena during her high school years, graduating from Helena Senior High in 1965.

She had her first daughter, Tami, in July 1966.

Early in life, mom worked in the health care industry as a CNA at St. Johns Hospital in Helena, MT. She continued working for the State of Montana CompreHealth as a Case Manager. Mom then went to work at the Historical Society and worked part-time at the Korner Bar in East Helena where she met Daniel Lamping. Story has it that she made him work for a date. The two were married on October 18, 1975 and together they had two children: daughter, Daniell, and son, Ty. After the birth of Daniell, mom chose to be a stay at home mom.