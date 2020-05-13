LaBau, Joshua 'Josh' Joseph

Oct. 12, 1977 – May 2, 2020
Joshua “Josh” Joseph LaBau, 42, of Polson, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. He was born October 12, 1977 to Val and Sally LaBau in Miller, SD.
Throughout his upbringing Josh lived in Miller, SD, Thousand Oaks, CA, Seattle, WA and Helena and Missoula, MT. Josh went to Helena High School and graduated in 1996. In 2011, he graduated from the University of Montana Pharmacy Program with High Honors after receiving his undergrad from UM. On June 24, 2011, he married Colleen Tone in Missoula. The couple lived there until Josh got a job with CSKT Tribal Pharmacy and relocated to Polson in late 2012.
Josh loved spending time with his dog Riley, being out on his paddleboard and mastering wake surfing on Flathead Lake. He was an avid Bills and Flyers fan. Josh found joy keeping busy with his next project out in the yard, socializing with friends over video games or pulling a prank on a buddy.
Survivors include his wife, Colleen; sisters and brothers Kari (Ron) Weber, Helena; Pat Andersen, Helena; Michael (Sylvia) Andersen, Minnesota; Ralph Andersen, Oklahoma; Rob Andersen (Pamela), South Dakota. Josh held his nephew Jon (Jennifer) Andersen, Helena dear to his heart, who grew up alongside him as a brother. Josh loved spending time with his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Shannon LaBau.
Services are pending due to the COVID-19 environment. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Mission Valley Animal Shelter in Polson, MT.
