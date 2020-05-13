LaBau, Joshua 'Josh' Joseph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 12, 1977 – May 2, 2020

Joshua “Josh” Joseph LaBau, 42, of Polson, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. He was born October 12, 1977 to Val and Sally LaBau in Miller, SD.

Throughout his upbringing Josh lived in Miller, SD, Thousand Oaks, CA, Seattle, WA and Helena and Missoula, MT. Josh went to Helena High School and graduated in 1996. In 2011, he graduated from the University of Montana Pharmacy Program with High Honors after receiving his undergrad from UM. On June 24, 2011, he married Colleen Tone in Missoula. The couple lived there until Josh got a job with CSKT Tribal Pharmacy and relocated to Polson in late 2012.

Josh loved spending time with his dog Riley, being out on his paddleboard and mastering wake surfing on Flathead Lake. He was an avid Bills and Flyers fan. Josh found joy keeping busy with his next project out in the yard, socializing with friends over video games or pulling a prank on a buddy.