Kuglin, John W.

Aug. 9, 1941 – Feb. 29, 2020
John Kuglin passed away Saturday, Feb. 29 at his home in Helena at the age of 78.
John was born the younger of two brothers in Chicago on Aug. 9, 1941 to Charles R. Kuglin and Jeannette Cook. He graduated in 1963 from Colorado College in Colorado Springs with a degree in history and went to work for the Colorado Springs Free Press as a reporter, starting a 40-year career in journalism.
His time in Colorado also allowed him to pursue one of his other great passions in life: the outdoors. John became a proficient rock climber and mountaineer, establishing several new routes for 14,000-foot peaks and making first ascents on pinnacles in Colorado and the Southwest.
In his journalism career he worked for the Colorado Springs Gazette-Telegraph, Missoulian, Independent Record and Great Falls Tribune. In 1972 he covered Montana’s Constitutional Convention for the Tribune.
In 1973 John joined the Associated Press in Spokane, later working in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and then coming to Helena in 1979 where he later became the chief of bureau for Montana and Wyoming.
In 1979 he married Gale Bogle near Cody, Wyoming. Their son Tom was born in 1982, who followed his father into the woods and also into journalism.
During John’s time in Helena he oversaw coverage of major news stories including the arrest of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski near Lincoln and the armed stand-off between the FBI and Freemen in eastern Montana. In his role as bureau chief, John called hundreds of elections for AP for more than 25 years.
One of John’s passions as a journalist was open government and the constitutionally-protected public’s right to know. He was a driving force behind the founding of the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline, which offers free legal advice to journalists and the public on accessing government documents and open meeting laws. Behind the scenes he often spearheaded coalitions of newspapers and broadcasters to fight for open government, including several landmark lawsuits that protected and expanded those rights.
In 2000 John was honored with the Jeannette Rankin Civil Liberties award by the Montana ACLU and in 2005 he was inducted into the State Open Government Hall of Fame by the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Freedom of Information Coalition.
John retired from the AP in 2005. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Wisconsin, skiing, backpacking, fishing and bird hunting with his dogs. His love for history continued as enjoyed reading about the Civil War, Lewis and Clark and American history.
In 2018 he published the book “Montana’s Dimple Knees Sex Scandal: 1960s Prostitution, Payoffs and Politicians” recounting his time covering vice in Butte as a reporter.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Gale, son Tom (Dusty) Kuglin, grandson Bridger Kuglin, his brother Charles (Christine) Kuglin of Los Altos, California, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering including food, drinks and stories will take place on Sunday, March 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Montana City Grill.
Memorials in his name may be sent to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society at lchsmontana.org or Prickly Pear Land Trust at pricklypearlt.org.
