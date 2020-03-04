Kuglin, John W.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During John’s time in Helena he oversaw coverage of major news stories including the arrest of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski near Lincoln and the armed stand-off between the FBI and Freemen in eastern Montana. In his role as bureau chief, John called hundreds of elections for AP for more than 25 years.

One of John’s passions as a journalist was open government and the constitutionally-protected public’s right to know. He was a driving force behind the founding of the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline, which offers free legal advice to journalists and the public on accessing government documents and open meeting laws. Behind the scenes he often spearheaded coalitions of newspapers and broadcasters to fight for open government, including several landmark lawsuits that protected and expanded those rights.

In 2000 John was honored with the Jeannette Rankin Civil Liberties award by the Montana ACLU and in 2005 he was inducted into the State Open Government Hall of Fame by the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Freedom of Information Coalition.

John retired from the AP in 2005. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Wisconsin, skiing, backpacking, fishing and bird hunting with his dogs. His love for history continued as enjoyed reading about the Civil War, Lewis and Clark and American history.