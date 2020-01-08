Kohl, Doris Jean Bracken

April 19, 1933 – Jan. 5, 2020
On the morning of January 5th, 2020, Doris Jean Bracken Kohl passed away peacefully at Beehive Assisted Living Home in Helena, MT with family by her side. Doris was 86 years old.
Doris was born April 19th, 1933 in Joliet, Mt. Doris was the fourth sibling and first daughter of five siblings to Jacob and Emma Bracken.
When Doris was a young child her family relocated to Helena where she attended school. She met the love of her life; Floyd W. Kohl and they were later married. They spent their life together. From this union there were six children: Ron, Ken, Rick, Dave, Curtis and Kristie.
Together Doris and Floyd established, and operated Helena Electric Inc. Doris had an artistic hand, she loved painting ceramics. From this love they expanded the business to include Kohls Ceramics. In the early 90’s Doris retired. As part of her retirement Doris traveled for a few years to Arizona where she spent time with family and friends. From these experiences she realized she was most comfortable at home.
To Doris family was most important. She was most happy when family was with her. She enjoyed playing games, laughing and making large dinners for family and friends. Doris had a big heart for all things in life. She always had a positive attitude and a contagious laugh. Her favorite saying was, “If I wasn’t laughing, I would be crying.”
Doris loved animals and had many dogs and cats over the years. She had a special bond with her last dog “Lucy”. They spent many good times together. She also loved the outdoors, camping and time at her cabin.
Doris was preceded in death by husband Floyd W. Kohl, sons Ron, Rick, Ken, and David, brothers Wilbur, Blair and Merle, sister Janice and her parents Jacob and Emma. Doris is survived by her son Curtis of Helena and daughter Kritsie (Tony) Overstreet of Helena, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday the 11th of January 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home at 3750 N. Montana Ave. Following the celebration of life will be a reception in the social hall of the funeral home. Shortly after the reception will be the graveside services at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 7100 N. Montana Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the residents and staff at Beehive Assisted Living in Helena, MT. Please visit www.aswfuenralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doris.
