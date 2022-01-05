March 27, 1962 - December 30, 2021

Kirby Wayne Corder, 59, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 30 at the family home. Kirby was born in Bozeman March 27th, 1962, to Beverly and James Corder.

He was raised in Helena and educated at Central School, Helena Junior High and Helena High School. Kirby loved to fish and hunt and anything to do with the great outdoors.

Kirby was quick with a smile to strangers and could make a friend as fast as he introduced himself. He made lifelong friends in the oil fields and mining industry all over the country.

Kirby worked off and on for years at the original Insty Print and for the last several years at Allegra Print and Imaging. He liked the printing business and was good at what he did.

Kirby was preceded in death by his Father Jim and his sister Kelly Wagner. He is survived by his Mother Beverly of Helena, his brother and Sister-In-Law Jeff and Shery L Corder of Livingston, Niece Mackenzie Corder of Anacortes, WA., Brother-In-Law Mark Wagner, Nephews Brock and Brady Livermore, Great Nephew Bridger Livermore, and Great-Niece Kelly Livermore, all of Harrison, ID., two very special Uncles and Aunts, Clark and Toni Broadbent, Ashland OR., and Tully Debbie Broadbent, Kalispell, MT., several Cousins and his very sweet and dear Ophelia of Ashland, OR.

Kirby considered his co-workers at Allegra as part of his extended family. Kirby was a kind and gentle soul and a very loving son.

He will be missed forever.

Cremation has taken place and at Kirby's request, there will be no service held. A memorial mat take place in the spring. Please visit www.helenafunerals.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kirby.