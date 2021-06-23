Kim Culley Milburn

April 14, 1944 - June 20, 2021

First and foremost, Kim was a good and faithful servant to the Almighty God whom he loved dearly and was dearly loved by. Kim was born into a military family and followed in his dad's footsteps into the Air Force and served for 25 years in civil engineering from 1969 - 1994. He held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was Commander over squadrons in Panama and Cheyenne, WY. Kim met and married his best friend Melanie Glover in 1980 at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. Kim, Melanie, and their four daughters moved to Helena, MT after retiring from the military. He worked for the City of Helena as the Public Works Director and later worked for HKM Engineering. Throughout his life, Kim always pursued God's calling for the Kingdom, the country, and men's ministries.