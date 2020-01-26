Kibler, Michael (Mike) Dean

Michael (Mike) Dean Kibler passed away January 22, 2020, at the Helena VA Hospital. He was born August 30, 1957, in Williamsport, PA, to Diana and Ed Kibler. Mike was the oldest of five kids (Mark, Chuck, Bonnie “Sis,” Bruce). The family traveled with the military when Mike was young, moving from Pennsylvania to England and ending up in Montana. The great outdoors became Mike’s playground as he grew up and, boy, did he play hard! Fishing, hiking, camping, hunting, riding motorcycles and driving anything with a motor – Mike could not sit still for long. His love of animals was apparent in the many Dobermans he had in his life – they were his kids. Everyone always said if they died they wanted to come back as Mike’s dog in their second life because they were always so spoiled.
Mike joined the Army in 1978 and was stationed in Germany and Seattle. When he left the Army and returned home he met the love of his life, Joyce Riis. They married in 1989 and have been each other’s best friends for nearly 40 years. With Joyce at his side he enjoyed camping with friends (in their secret spots), 4-wheeling up Georgetown, snowmobiling in the Lincoln bowls, riding Harleys to Red Lodge and Sturgis, traveling to Hawaii and taking cruises. Along with their “kid” Dobermans they enjoyed life to the fullest every day!
Mike worked as a mechanic and was with his D&D RV Center family for nearly 30 years. Since Mike’s retirement last spring their “kid” Diesel has been at his side non-stop, cuddling up on the couch and playing fetch.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Ed. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his “kid” Diesel Dog; mother, Diana; brothers Mark, Chuck (Sue), Bruce and his sister, Bonnie “Sis” Copeland (Andy); sister-in-law Janet Riis and brother-in-law Jim Riis (Mary); nephews Ryan Kibler, James Kibler, Clark Copeland and Jacob Riis and nieces Stephanie Kibler, Jenna Copeland, Tanna Avila (Armando) and Jessica Riis Hodges (Anthony). Mike is also survived by many close aunts, uncles, cousins and a long list of friends.
A celebration of Mike’s full life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service at the VFW Post 10010, 113 W. Main St, East Helena. A very special thank you to his amazing nurses and doctor at the VA in ICU: Lucas, Todd, Holly and Dr. Muhlestein. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Montana Veterans Foundation, 1112 Leslie Ave., Helena, MT 59601 or the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, 2112 E. Custer Ave. Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mike.
