Kevin Wade Wootan

Nov. 15, 1977 - Nov. 5, 2020

Kevin “Yahbo” Wade Wootan, 42, died unexpectedly of natural causes in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 5, 2020.

Kevin was born November 15, 1977 in Helena, Montana to Lewis Dale and Constance Sue (Shockley) Wootan. He attended school in Helena and married Christina Mobley in 1998. They lived in Great Falls and had a child before moving to Wisconsin. They divorced shortly thereafter.

Kevin married Erin Thomas in 2003 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They had two children before Erin's tragic death in 2006. Kevin lived in various locations throughout Wisconsin before moving to Eau Claire in July 2020. He was working in the construction industry at the time of his death.

Kevin was an avid reader, a consummate letter writer, and a gifted artist. He was a self-taught guitar player and talented vocalist (no matter what he said to the contrary). A skilled woodworker, he created beautiful hand-made gifts for friends and family. He practiced his crafts with discipline and industriousness, always striving to improve.