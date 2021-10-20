April 26, 1960 - Aug. 25, 2021
On August 25, 2021 at the age of 61, Kevin Hayes Turner beloved son, brother and uncle passed away losing his battle to Covid 19 complications. He passed peacefully at Kiaser hospital in San Jose California. Kevin was born Apr 26,1960, in Concard Calif. He had a love for family, friends and cars. At the age of seven he founded his passion for the drums. He was one of the drummers in his High school band in Sunnyvale Calif. Kevin achieved the rank as Private First Class in the US Marine Corp at the age of eighteen. On Oct. 22, 2021 Kevin will be laid to rest at Forestvale Cemetery in Helena Montana next to his step father Jeffrey Anson.
Kevin is survived by his mother Linda Anson of Helena, wife Susan Turner of San Jose, brother David Anson of Helena, sister Karrie Grover (Alan) of Boulder, and his five half brothers and one half sister: Bobby Turner (Shannon), Brad Turner (Christy), Brent Turner (Amy), Travis Turner (Katie), Tim Turner (Natasha), Brandi Walker (Jarod). Kevin is also survived by his 34 nieces and nephews. Kevin follows his Father Roy Hayes Turner and Step Father Jeffrey Richard Anson as well as family and friends who preceded him.in Death.
Rest in Peace, you will always be in our hearts.
