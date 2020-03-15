Kesler, Judith Rita

It is with great sadness that the family of JUDITH RITA KESLER, beloved wife of the late Greg Kesler, announce her peaceful passing away on March 5, 2020.

She is survived by her children Berva Dawn (Roy) and Duane (Margo), her grandchildren Kurtis and Chase, her sisters Lil (Les) and Eileen (Verne) and her brother Rod (Joanne).

Judy was born December 7, 1945 to Dietrich and Agatha Dyck in Bassano, AB. In 1967 she married Gregory Kesler, and their life took them down the road from Rosemary to Fort Macleod, finally settling and forming what would be the family ranch just out of Magrath. In 1994, they purchased a family ranch in the Helena Valley where part of the family resides today.

Judy has had many accomplishments throughout the years, but first and foremost was being a wonderful mother and grandmother. She always dropped what she was doing to help others, often putting her own needs last. She enjoyed the art of playing piano and organ, and loved to pass that passion on to others. She played a vital role in the family business as a rodeo secretary.

Judy will be truly missed. The love she shared has left a void that will be impossible to fill.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Judy’s life at the Southminster United Church, 1011 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 1:00P.M. with Wayne Brooks officiating.

