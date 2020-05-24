Kerry Zeitner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kerry was born February 13, 1950 to Chris and Gladys Zeitner. He was the 5th son born, making five boys under the age of seven! He was later joined by two sisters and one more brother.

Kerry enjoyed growing up in Opheim, MT, a wonderful place in NE Montana where everybody knew your name, your parents, and what you've been up to (not always a good thing for him!).

The family moved to Billings his Freshman year of high school and two years later moved to Helena where Kerry graduated from Helena Senior High School in 1968. Shortly after, he was drafted into the army and served in Vietnam. He was a decorated Veteran and was twice awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

Kerry enjoyed cooking and worked in many restaurants and cafes over the years. He had many adventures and misadventures during his lifetime, but always a good story to go with it.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Faber, and her husband Ryan of Rochester, WA and grandchildren Hunter, RJ, Maddy, and Riley. He is also survived by his brothers, Rick, Mike (Carole), Doug (Lois), Randy, Jeff, and sisters Jo (Paul) Roney and Christy (Jeff) Meyer. He also leaves behind ten nieces, six nephews, and many cousins (too many to list!).