Kerry Zeitner

Kerry was born February 13, 1950 to Chris and Gladys Zeitner. He was the 5th son born, making five boys under the age of seven! He was later joined by two sisters and one more brother.
Kerry enjoyed growing up in Opheim, MT, a wonderful place in NE Montana where everybody knew your name, your parents, and what you've been up to (not always a good thing for him!).
The family moved to Billings his Freshman year of high school and two years later moved to Helena where Kerry graduated from Helena Senior High School in 1968. Shortly after, he was drafted into the army and served in Vietnam. He was a decorated Veteran and was twice awarded the Bronze Star Medal.
Kerry enjoyed cooking and worked in many restaurants and cafes over the years. He had many adventures and misadventures during his lifetime, but always a good story to go with it.
He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Faber, and her husband Ryan of Rochester, WA and grandchildren Hunter, RJ, Maddy, and Riley. He is also survived by his brothers, Rick, Mike (Carole), Doug (Lois), Randy, Jeff, and sisters Jo (Paul) Roney and Christy (Jeff) Meyer. He also leaves behind ten nieces, six nephews, and many cousins (too many to list!).
He was preceded in death by his parents Chris (1983) and Gladys (1971), and grandparents Jacob and Rose Zeitner and William "King" and Bertha Lewis.
Kerry was a kind, quiet man with a big heart and gentle soul. We will miss him and would like to thank John and Carolyn Kuntz and his friends at the Deerlick Saloon in Martin City and the Dam Town Tavern in Hungry Horse for watching over him these past years.
"Come to me all who are weary & burdened, and I will give you rest." - Matthew 11:28
Rest in peace Kerry.
Kerry passed away on May 10, 2020 at the age of 70
