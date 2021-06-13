Kerry Cross died unexpectedly on June 9th 2021 doing what he loved, which was work.

Kerry is survived by his wife Lori Cross along with Bubbie Lester Cross and A.J. Lee Cross. He is also survived by his mother, Elaine Cross, five siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Kerry was proud to have served his country in the Vietnam war, Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served in the Army Reserves and National Guard for 20 years. Kerry loved life and most of all his family, whose favorite memories were “Everything”. Kerry's life cannot be summarized.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kerry.