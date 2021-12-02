June 27, 1944 - November 26, 2021

As the stars blanketed the sky and quietly lit his path home on Friday November 26, 2021, Kenneth Ray Swingley photographed his last still-shot. He held on tight to his wife until he was safely across.

Born in Hamilton, Montana on June 27, 1944, the second of two boys to Gerald and Nellie (Charbonneau) Swingley, it was Lewistown (the dead-center and melting pot of Montana culture) that raised him. An outstanding athlete, he originally excelled in basketball later turning his talents toward serving in the National Guard.

Professionally, Ken was one of the youngest managers for Sears stores in Missoula and Helena. He joined the Pitney Bowes Corporation in 1976 and became a District Manager covering three western states until his retirement.

Ken was previously married and had four sons; Mike, Scott, Jeff and Brian Swingley. At 42 years old, he married his soulmate and love of his life, Deborah McCallum on January 28, 1987. For almost 35 years, they filled the pages of their album with Kodachrome and digital memories cruising in their little red Corvette.

Ken is survived by the picture book of now still memories created by trips across the country and the Bahamas with his wife Deborah, son Jeff and daughter-in-law Traci, as well as grandchildren, Christian Swingley and Gabby Clinch. It is the snapshots of these memories that remain to secure a final legacy of moving forward in love.

Predeceased by his parents and Deborah's, his brother Wayne and sister-in-law Shirley Swingley, granddaughter Mariah Swingley and son Brian Swingley, Ken is also survived by his remaining sons and their families including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Anderson, Stevenson Wilke funeral home on Friday, December 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Services will be held on Saturday December 4th at St Peter's Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N Park in Helena at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the original Montana Club located at 24 West 6th Avenue in Helena at 3:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ken.