Kenneth Nicholas Jacques (Ken) of Montana City, passed away unexpectedly at home just prior to Thanksgiving. Ken was born in Missoula, Montana on September 26, 1969 to Nick and Renee Steckler Jacques. He moved to Helena with his family to Helena in 1975 and attended local schools, graduating from Helena High School in 1987. He participated in a variety of sports but his primary love was wrestling, in which he excelled.
Throughout his life he enjoyed a variety of outdoors sports and was always up for a rock-climbing adventure or a river float. He had a creative side that was reflected in his love of music, cooking and in his work. He was particularly skilled at building beautiful dry-stack rock walls, a task that combines artistry with sweat. Ken was always the life of the party, fun loving, daring and more than a bit mischievous. He was working in construction at the time of his death. Throughout his work life he was known for his creativeness – and his strong work ethic. He will be missed by his family and friends.
In 1989 Ken married Lisa Paxton. They were divorced in 2001. He is survived by his parents, Nick Jacques and Renee Erdmann; his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Laura Jacques; his daughter and son-in-law Annemarie and Scott Wahl and his grandchildren Ender and Beatrix; his brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Andrea Jacques and his nephews Josh and Nathan, and his niece Nicole Maldonado, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
