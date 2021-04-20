May 6, 1923 - Sept. 30, 2020
Ken Henry loved the great outdoors, whether fishing, hiking trails in the Grand Tetons or watching the elk in his yard on the Duckabush River.
He was a prankster, a philosopher, a poet, a craftsman whose intricate wooden boxes were given as gifts far and wide. He was a teacher, a National Park ranger, a freemason and a man of God whose goal in life was to “make the world a better place.”
He counted his family among his greatest assets, next to his faith. He loved cats.
Ken was born May 6, 1923, in Zanesfield, Ohio, second son of Frank M. Henry and Beulah Marie Baker Henry of Bellefontaine, Ohio. His brothers were Byron, the eldest, Harold and George.
Ken graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1941. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1943, at the start of World War II, and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Ken married Frances Jane Allen May 13, 1944, in Courtland Alabama. They had four children: Joyce (born 1948), Julie (born 1950, died in infancy 1951), Michael (born 1953) and Barbara (born 1958).
Ken worked various jobs before becoming an educator, holding teaching positions in Michigan and Helena, Montana. He found “the ideal summer employment” as a ranger-naturalist in Grand Teton National Park.
Ken retired in 1985, and he and Fran moved to Washington State. Fran died Nov. 9, 1992, of cancer.
Ken was a lifelong member of the Masons, and it was through the Masons he met Sandra K. Naddeo. They were married on Feb. 20, 1993, in Mason County.
Ken died at home on the Duckabush Sept. 30, 2020. He is deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife Sandra K. Henry and other loved family members.
Visit Kosec Funeral Home, kosecfh.com, to leave a message on Ken's tribute page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.