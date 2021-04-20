May 6, 1923 - Sept. 30, 2020

Ken Henry loved the great outdoors, whether fishing, hiking trails in the Grand Tetons or watching the elk in his yard on the Duckabush River.

He was a prankster, a philosopher, a poet, a craftsman whose intricate wooden boxes were given as gifts far and wide. He was a teacher, a National Park ranger, a freemason and a man of God whose goal in life was to “make the world a better place.”

He counted his family among his greatest assets, next to his faith. He loved cats.

Ken was born May 6, 1923, in Zanesfield, Ohio, second son of Frank M. Henry and Beulah Marie Baker Henry of Bellefontaine, Ohio. His brothers were Byron, the eldest, Harold and George.

Ken graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1941. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1943, at the start of World War II, and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Ken married Frances Jane Allen May 13, 1944, in Courtland Alabama. They had four children: Joyce (born 1948), Julie (born 1950, died in infancy 1951), Michael (born 1953) and Barbara (born 1958).