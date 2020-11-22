Kelly Harris

Kelly was a compassionate, calm and loving man. In his quiet and resolute way, Kelly was able to accomplish all he set out to do. Kelly had a steadiness and fortitude that was truly admirable. Kelly deeply loved his family and treasured his many friends. He was always there to help his wife, children, grandchildren, grandparents, parents, sister and all who needed a strong shoulder or an extra hand. Kelly stood above the rest. He was a true gentleman among men.

Kelly, the eldest child of Terry and Judy Harris, was born May 8, 1966 in Helena, Montana. Kelly attended Hawthorn Elementary School and graduated from Helena Capitol High School in 1984. Kelly began his professional endeavors working for his father at Capitol Office Equipment & Design, followed by his long-time career as manager at Hub of the Valley and The Laibation Station. Kelly’s leadership in the Helena Bar & Restaurant community spanned 29 years, during which he was elected Vice-President of the Tri-County Tavern Associations in November 2015 and served until his passing. Kelly was a mainstay for many of his patrons. No matter what happened in their lives or what happened in the world, Kelly was there with a kind word and a welcoming smile. Everyone who walked through the door was considered a friend, many of whom became true life-long friends. Kelly was a prince of Helena’s bar scene. His presence will be greatly missed.