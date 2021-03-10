Oct. 4, 1954 - March 3, 2021

On the evening of March 3, 2021, Kelly Francis Flynn passed away after a dogged four-year struggle with cancer. Kelly ran the ranch and imparted his wisdom until his final day, then said he was ready to go Home. He was surrounded by family members at the time of his passing at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT.

Kelly was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Rose Flynn and his brothers Joel and Steven. He is survived by his wife Jill, his daughters Shannon (Lynn Reynolds) and Siobhan, his twin brother and best friend Kevin (Nora), brothers Gary (Theresa) and Bryan (Emulyn), sisters Loralee (Dave) Wilkey and Teresa (Dan) Artz, and sisters-in-law Peggy Flynn and Sharon Flynn.

Kelly was born and raised in Townsend, MT, where he worked hard on the family ranch, participated in 4-H, and began his life-time love with sports. The “Flyin' Flynns” terrorized the basketball courts, and then Kelly went on to a stellar track career, which took him to Western Montana College and later to Denmark to run for several years, then to years of coaching Montana distance runners and training future coaches.