Kelley, Robert (Bob) J.

Robert (Bob) J. Kelley passed away suddenly on March 23rd 2020 from complications of a stroke. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Shirley A. Kelley, and their two daughters, Lisa Davis (Kelley) and Traci Kelley, his sister Debbie Kelley, his son-in-law Kent Davis, and his two grandchildren Carter and Colette Davis.

Bob was born and raised in Miles City MT, where he graduated from Custer County High School in 1966. He started his post high school education at Carrol College with a transfer to the University of Montana (go GRIZ) to graduate from the School of Pharmacy. Bob spent the next 40 years as a pharmacist, serving the communities of Great Falls and Helena MT, Salt Lake City UT and Western Washington. Bob thrived in his work and was committed in helping others with their health and well-being.

Music was his passion from an early age, as he was involved in various groups in high school to working the bars in Missoula to book gigs. Introducing his children to his music icons brought him joy and nostalgia as they attended concerts together and he gifted his grand-kids an iPod with 19 hours of what he considered crucial artists/songs to learn the history of rock and roll. Most babies listen to lullabies at night, but Bob's grand-kids heard everything from Bob Dylan's "Everybody Must Get Stoned" to the entire Beatles anthology.

Bob was a devoted son, father and grandfather. His sense of humor, empathy and zest for life will be deeply missed by all who knew him. There can be no services at this time, so please join us in raising a glass, and turn up the volume, to toast a life well enjoyed.

