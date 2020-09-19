Keith Raymond Konola, 45, passed away at his apartment in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday September 3, 2020.
Born November 7, 1974 in Butte, Montana. Keith lived in Butte until moving to Whitehall, Montana where he graduated with honors from high school in 1993.
After starting college at Montana Tech, Keith transferred to the University of Arizona where he earned a BS in Environmental Science.
A true Montana boy, nothing excited him more than being outdoors hunting and fishing various wild game or outdoor motoring: trucks, motorbikes, 4 wheelers, etc. He was often found combining these loves.
Painfully missed by friends and family; Keith's family remember his loyalty and good nature. His countless friends all remember his remarkable sense of humor and ability to make them always laugh. Keith was a lovable character woven throughout many lives adding countless stories of good times with him.
Keith is survived by his daughter Ashley of Marana, Arizona who resides with her mother Laura Rodriguez, Keith's longtime friend; his daughter was the true bright spot in his life. Additionally, survived by his mother Mary Kay Konola of Helena, step-brother Daniel Erskine, uncle and aunt Mike and Peggy Petrino, uncle and aunt Gerry and Virginia O'Neill, aunt and uncle Terry and Bernie Driscol, aunt and uncle, Kim and Phil Gregory, and uncle Peter Konola. He is also survived by countless cousins throughout southwestern Montana.
He was predeceased by his father Frank Konola of Butte, step-mother Sandy Konola, grandparents Frank and Phyllis Konola, John and Alice O'Neill, and his uncle Rev. Mike O'Neill.
Lovable, Funny, and Outdoorsy; Keith will certainly be missed by many as his family and friends mourn their loss while celebrating his return to the place he loved.
Funeral Services will be lead by his cousin Rev. Daniel B. Shea and held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Helena, Montana at 7 p.m. on September 21, 2020.
