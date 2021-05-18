May 4, 1935 - May 10, 2021
On Monday, May 10th, 2021 Keith Eugene McClain, loving and caring husband, father, and grandpa passed away in Ronan, MT at the age of 86. Keith was born on May 4th, 1935 in Gaylord Kansas to Henry and Faye (McCoy) McClain.
Although not a born native Montanan, Keith embraced the Big Sky Country as his home, he enjoyed all but the Montana winters. On October 31st, 1951, Keith married his sweetheart of 69 years Melva June Nebecker. They raised three boys, Hank, Randy and Brett.
Keith worked for the State of Montana as a bridge inspector for many years, but his greatest passion was working side by side with June whether it be woodworking or at the cherry orchard in Big Fork. Keith spent his final days caring for June, his sweetheart, until his passing.
Keith was preceded in death by his beloved son Randy.
He is survived by his wife June, sons, Hank (Mardia) of Clinton, MT and Brett (Shelly)McClain of Helena, MT, five grandsons, Seth, Brandon, Ryan, Bo, Dylan, and two granddaughters, Jessica and Trisha, and 11 great grandchildren.
Keith liked things simple; his wishes were cremation with no services. The family will have a celebration of Keith's life at a later date at the cherry orchard. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
