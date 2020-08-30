× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kay Arlene Fred passed away on August 25, 2020 with her daughter by her side.

Kay was born on July 17, 1936 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Jack and Mary “Bea” Jenkins. She was raised in Reno, Nevada along with her two sisters, Mona and Joanne. Kay lived in Reno until meeting and marrying Earl Fred. They returned to Earl’s home state of Montana where she enjoyed many activities such as dancing, camping, hunting, fishing and skiing. They were blessed with two children, Karen and David who they also raised in Montana. Kay and Earl were later divorced.

Kay worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 20 years and upon retiring moved to Alaska to explore that frontier. Then it was on to Albuquerque for her next adventure. She eventually found her way back to Reno for a short time and then returned to Montana for her final years. She had many friends in all places.

Kay was preceded in death by her son, David, her parents and many family members. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Troy Gary), her daughter-in-law, Ceseli, her ex-husband, Earl, her sisters, Mona Watts and Joanne (Dick) Bristol, numerous nieces and one nephew.