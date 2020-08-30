Kay Arlene Fred passed away on August 25, 2020 with her daughter by her side.
Kay was born on July 17, 1936 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Jack and Mary “Bea” Jenkins. She was raised in Reno, Nevada along with her two sisters, Mona and Joanne. Kay lived in Reno until meeting and marrying Earl Fred. They returned to Earl’s home state of Montana where she enjoyed many activities such as dancing, camping, hunting, fishing and skiing. They were blessed with two children, Karen and David who they also raised in Montana. Kay and Earl were later divorced.
Kay worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 20 years and upon retiring moved to Alaska to explore that frontier. Then it was on to Albuquerque for her next adventure. She eventually found her way back to Reno for a short time and then returned to Montana for her final years. She had many friends in all places.
Kay was preceded in death by her son, David, her parents and many family members. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Troy Gary), her daughter-in-law, Ceseli, her ex-husband, Earl, her sisters, Mona Watts and Joanne (Dick) Bristol, numerous nieces and one nephew.
The family would like to thank Bee Hive Homes of Helena for her care. They provided loving care, companionship and a multitude of special moments, always with respect and dignity. As per Kay’s request, there will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kay’s name may be made to the Marysville Pioneers, 242 Grand Street, Marysville, MT 59640. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kay.
Rest in peace Mom.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.