April 12, 1957-January 13, 2022

Kathy D. Collins, age 64, of Helena, passed away January 13, 2022. Kathy was born in Anaconda, MT on April 12, 1957. It was apparent to her mom there was something different about this child. Kathy was inconsolable. She was born with 2 broken bones. It took a bit and finally she was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, brittle bones. Her parents were told that she would probably only live into her early 20s. But her timing was impeccable.

As a child, she spent many months in the Shriner's Children's hospital in Chicago, IL. Where a doctor figured out how to help straighten bones. She got her long bones Straightened and strengthened with intermedullary rodding. When she wanted to go to regular school her Mom found a one level school that she attended. High School was another milestone. Without elevators or ramps. Doris and Kathy never missed a day of school if she was healthy, and her bones were in casts. She sustained hundreds of fractures in her lifetime and endured countless hospitalizations. Kathy defied the odds. Kathy's mother Doris was her best friend and Kathy credited her for her longer than expected life and helping her achieve many of her accomplishments.

Kathy graduated from Carroll College with a degree in English Literature and later got her teaching certificate. She was fearless and did her student teaching at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, MT. The first person to be granted that position. After a stint working for Independent Living, she become more militant about accessibility as a passion. She began teaching at CR Anderson middle school in Helena, MT, and continued teaching there until her retirement. During her ten year she received her Masters Degree in Education through Lesley College. The first advanced degree program to be offered in Helena.

She was a fine writer and had stories published in writing and disability magazines. Kathy loved Helena and was instrumental in helping the city comply with the American with Disabilities Act. Kathy was a powerful advocate for people with disabilities and was recognized by Governor Mark Racicot and Senators John Melcher and Max Baucus. She was also a member of a delegation that went to Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan in the late 80s as a fact finding how they do things in Japan. She couldn't have been happier.

Kathy loved her cats and dogs; they were part of her family. She loved going shopping in downtown Helena and would always run into people she knew. She loved bumping into her students and discussing how they were doing and what they were up to. The students were always excited to see her. She loved to travel and after retiring traveled to attend music concerts every chance she got. But if there was an adventure to be had, it was talking someone into going with her and off they would go. She also took some close friends to Italy where she met Pope Benedict XVI.

Kathy was admired for her keen sense of humor, her fearlessness, and her determination. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and students! She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Snow Seely, her father Dennis Collins, and her grandparents Harold and Violet Snow.

A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave. The Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home which will be livestreamed. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, 5001 Crackerville Rd., outside of Anaconda. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kathy.