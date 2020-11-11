April 18, 1943 - Oct. 27, 2020

Kathleen Ann Foster, of Sandy, UT, passed away on Tuesday, October 27th after a short illness. She was 77.

Born in Helena, MT, on April 18th, 1943 to Joe and Mary C. Link, Kathy attended St Helena grade school and graduated from Helena Cathedral High School in 1961. Kathy then began working for Mountain Bell in the Helena branch as an operator, until 1982 when her branch closed. She then transferred to Salt Lake City branch and her new life. After a successful career, she retired with Qwest in 2008, completing 40 years of service.

Kathy made a lifelong choice to serve the Lord and was very active in her church, Saint Therese of the Catholic Church of Midvale, UT, offering support in various roles, and also served with the Legion of Mary. Kathy's faith was a source of happiness, strength, and peace during difficult times. Kathy also found great happiness in helping others and was a member of Senior Companions, where she would help seniors and other adults maintain living independence in their own homes by assisting them in various ways, and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. If someone needed help, Kathy was always there to lend a hand.