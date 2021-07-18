Karen Veronica Graham

Our beautiful mom made her final journey home. Alzheimer's took her life but our memories of her will last for generations to come. Raising six kids wasn't easy for her, but she was a loving and caring mom and we all turned out to be good people (so she must have done something right!)
She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Clara, a grandson- Brandon and her former husband; Thomas W. Robbins. She and Tom had 3 sons and 3 daughters: Ricky (Laurie), Marty (Juanita), Melanie (Jim), Paul (Kristy), Kari, and Jane (Alan). And had several grandchildren: Kyle, Raenita, Jesse, Taylar (Kyle), Heather, Hanna (Zack), Emily, Katelyn, Seth, Klara, Zac, Chais, Austin, Alec, Aaron, Anden, Aric, AJ and a great grandson Crosby and another on the way. Karen had only one sibling, Jean (Don) but she had many brothers and sisters-in-law along with nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Karen learned to sew before she learned to read. She was a talented seamstress who made clothing of every kind, drapes, curtains, and countless purses, bags, totes and more. She sold many of her custom items at craft shows, farmers markets and out of her home. She called her business Graham's Mfg, (a name used by her own father- for his business many years prior, regarding mink pelts.) The quality of her work and her ability to personalize orders made her cherished items spread across the country and overseas.
Some of her many hobbies included watching movies, reading romance novels, listening to music and visiting over a cup of coffee, with her wonderful friends! Many times, those friends came to her home because Karen was agoraphobic and her fears of leaving her home often kept her from going anywhere. She tried very hard to overcome her anxiety and did the best she could. Her husband at the time of her passing was William Goedker, who lived in another state, but that didn't stop her love for him.
Karen was known for being kind and friendly. She was happy and always tried to stay positive. We considered her a “Pollyanna” as she tried to always find things to be glad about.
We would like to invite all who knew and loved our wonderful mom to a celebration of her on July 24th. We will gather as family and friends to eat, drink, laugh and play together in her memory. Please contact one of her many family members for the time and place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.