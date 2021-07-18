Karen Veronica Graham

Our beautiful mom made her final journey home. Alzheimer's took her life but our memories of her will last for generations to come. Raising six kids wasn't easy for her, but she was a loving and caring mom and we all turned out to be good people (so she must have done something right!)

She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Clara, a grandson- Brandon and her former husband; Thomas W. Robbins. She and Tom had 3 sons and 3 daughters: Ricky (Laurie), Marty (Juanita), Melanie (Jim), Paul (Kristy), Kari, and Jane (Alan). And had several grandchildren: Kyle, Raenita, Jesse, Taylar (Kyle), Heather, Hanna (Zack), Emily, Katelyn, Seth, Klara, Zac, Chais, Austin, Alec, Aaron, Anden, Aric, AJ and a great grandson Crosby and another on the way. Karen had only one sibling, Jean (Don) but she had many brothers and sisters-in-law along with nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Karen learned to sew before she learned to read. She was a talented seamstress who made clothing of every kind, drapes, curtains, and countless purses, bags, totes and more. She sold many of her custom items at craft shows, farmers markets and out of her home. She called her business Graham's Mfg, (a name used by her own father- for his business many years prior, regarding mink pelts.) The quality of her work and her ability to personalize orders made her cherished items spread across the country and overseas.