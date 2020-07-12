× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen M. Jorgensen passed away on the evening of July 4, 2020 after a valiant fight against cancer. She was 64 years young.

Karen was born in Deer Lodge, Montana to Melvin and Eleanor Krueger. With many moves between Montana and Idaho she eventually graduated high school in Drummond, Montana. She went on to 2-year of prep school for Psychology. When grants ran out, she went traveling for a short summer with a carnival based out of Billings, MT. After returning to Missoula, she met her life partner, Joey, and the rest is her story, as they say.

Karen had many skills as a devoted mother of 4. She managed a dietary kitchen at a nursing home while studying to be a pharmacy tech at night. She went on to work as a technician at St. Peter's Health. Later, she took on the task of guidance of 2 grandchildren to adulthood. She had great joy in serving 90 hours a month in the door to door ministry for Jehovah’s Witnesses. Then for further fulfillment she opened a daycare for 6 years. Alas things slowed down she was diagnosed with cancer.

Karen adored the nicknames she was given by her family. Momma being foremost, but also Cindershnella, Ice Pick Carrie (Campfire stories about carnival life), and a unique license plate to6y4mykr.