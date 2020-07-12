Karen M. Jorgensen passed away on the evening of July 4, 2020 after a valiant fight against cancer. She was 64 years young.
Karen was born in Deer Lodge, Montana to Melvin and Eleanor Krueger. With many moves between Montana and Idaho she eventually graduated high school in Drummond, Montana. She went on to 2-year of prep school for Psychology. When grants ran out, she went traveling for a short summer with a carnival based out of Billings, MT. After returning to Missoula, she met her life partner, Joey, and the rest is her story, as they say.
Karen had many skills as a devoted mother of 4. She managed a dietary kitchen at a nursing home while studying to be a pharmacy tech at night. She went on to work as a technician at St. Peter's Health. Later, she took on the task of guidance of 2 grandchildren to adulthood. She had great joy in serving 90 hours a month in the door to door ministry for Jehovah’s Witnesses. Then for further fulfillment she opened a daycare for 6 years. Alas things slowed down she was diagnosed with cancer.
Karen adored the nicknames she was given by her family. Momma being foremost, but also Cindershnella, Ice Pick Carrie (Campfire stories about carnival life), and a unique license plate to6y4mykr.
She enjoyed vacations that we pinched pennies for. She will sadly be missed by all the lives she has touched. Karen is survived by her husband Joey, daughters; Airiss and Brianne and 5 grandchildren. Many times, she talked of meeting our daughter Lerin and her mother Eleanor in heaven.
We miss you Karen.
A graveside remembrance service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 17th at Helena Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7100 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602. A memorial gathering will follow the service at the Little Red School House from approximately 2-4 P.M. To share remembrances or view the tribute page, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
