Nov. 27, 1985 - Jan. 25, 2021
"Gravity doesn't mean that much to me. Now I'm floating near the atmosphere. No shackles on my feet" -Falling in Reverse
Kaleigh Rose Paterson took her place in the stars on January 25th, 2021 at age 35. She is survived by her Husband Mark Paterson and their three beloved children Christopher, Presley and Brooklyn. She is also survived by her Grandmother Barbara Capps, Mother Valerie Christensen, Father John King and her Brother Anthony Christensen and Nephew Linkoln Christensen. Love as she loved everyday, it's never too much!
The family will be holding a memorial and life celebration for Kaleigh on February 16th in Helena, MT at the Kleffner Ranch. Memorial starts at 2pm followed by a life celebration. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
