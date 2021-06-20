On Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, Kacey Grant Kottas, beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 25.

Kacey was born on March 25th, 1996. He was raised out at Canyon Ferry Lake with his three brothers. It was there that he spent his childhood riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, and tearing up the water on the jet-skis.

He got his High School diploma from PAL in 2014. Kacey really excelled in the arts, whether that was drawing, web designing, or helping local artists come up with their latest ‘rad' design. He did it all. Being a local lake boy, he never wanted to leave. He found a cute, little bungalow on Magpie Bay to call home after graduating high school. He then proceeded to get a job down the road at a local screen printing operation, Magpie Screen Printing & Embroidery. This was where he started printing his own clothing line, Bored Clothing Co. This started an amazing journey of adventuring all over the state with his special someone, Danielle, to sell his clothing at local markets.

Not only did Kacey operate his own business and work full-time as a screen printer, he even found time to work with his family at their family establishment, York Bar. He truly exceeded in the people business. He did it all. Kacey had the most contagious laugh there ever was. You could pinpoint him in a crowd just by hearing him get a kick out of something.