Aug. 10, 1979 – July 31, 2021
Justin Davis Kopp passed away July 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington after a lengthy illness. Born August 10, 1979 in Helena, Montana, he is survived by his father (Kevin), mother (Rhonda), brothers Jason (Michelle) and Jonathan (Lacey), nieces (Ally, Auna, Emily), nephews (Connor, Dylan), and cousins. Justin was preceded in death by his brother Jeremy, grandparents, and beloved cat, Blackie. “Uncle Guido” was loved by his nieces and nephews, his brothers remember his eagerness to “give anything to anyone,” and many will remember his famous spaghetti and barbequed steaks. Cremation has occurred. Justin’s family will spread his ashes at Lost Creek where they enjoyed camping together.
