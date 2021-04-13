June Washbourne Mackin

Aug. 8, 1929 – April 5, 2021

June fell asleep in death April 5, 2021 at BeeHive Homes, Missoula. Born August 8, 1929, in Jay OK, to Georgia E. Lacey & N.P. Washbourne. Married Eugene Lee Mackin in 1947 and moved to Miles City area ranch.

June was preceded in death by Gene in 1980. She was hard working, hospitable, great cook, mother, wife, secretary and friend. She loved to dance.

June is survived by only remaining sibling Larry Washbourne, Tulsa OK. Her children Mark, Helena; Ruth, Missoula; Walt, Sandpoint ID; James, Seattle WA.; 5 grand children; 7 great grand children and 1 great great grandchild.