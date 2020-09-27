June Pratt passed away peacefully before sunrise on September 21, 2020 in view of the mountains and clear skies of Montana and held in the warm embrace of her family and the Helena community that she loved so dearly. June was born in Edgerton, Wisconsin on June 13th, 1945 to Herman Carlton Thomas Witt and Thelma Ileen (Nofsinger) Witt. The second of three children including her older sister, Ruby Nagel, and younger brother, Glen Witt. She was baptized, confirmed, and later married at St. John Lutheran Church in Edgerton, Wisconsin.June grew up on the family dairy farm where she loved to be outdoors tending to the vegetable and flower gardens and following close behind her father as he worked the farm. Nurtured by her mother and grandmother, she learned to sew, crochet, embroider and weave, and through 4-H, became an exceptional seamstress. June shared these skills throughout her life as a means to create, connect, and contribute to her community, her church, and her family and friends. At 18 years old, she met the love of her life, Lyle Pratt, an Army Lieutenant, and graduate student at the University of Wisconsin. They married in 1964 and began a lifelong adventure and commitment to service, fellowship, and community they shared every day of their 56-year marriage. June joined Lyle at UW and earned her BS degree in 1967. She spoke often and fondly of her time in college, immersing herself in the extensive textile library, and learning about history and culture through design, fabric, and craft. Lyle's career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture took them to Washington, DC, Stillwater, Minnesota, Helena, Montana, Madison, Wisconsin, and finally retiring in 1996 to Helena, the city they adored above all others. Along the way, they raised their two beloved sons, Craig and Aaron. On their 25th wedding anniversary, they renewed their vows at Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park, a place they revisited annually with their closest family and friends for nearly 30 years. June fulfilled her passion for service and the Helena community by contributing to the YWCA, Florence Crittenton Home, The Friendship Center, Shodair Children's Hospital, and St. Peter's Hospital Foundation. The center of her spiritual life was Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, where she served on countless committees and contributed to every effort to create, build, and fulfill the mission of the church and exemplify the fellowship of this congregation for nearly 40 years. After raising her two boys, June quickly established her professional career in product development at the American Girl doll company. There she was able to indulge her love of history, education, and craft contributing her diverse talents to American Girl products, publications, and retail stores across the country. In retirement, she continued to contribute to special projects and share her experience at American Girl with children in Helena and beyond. Throughout her life, June stayed true to her roots as a Wisconsin farm girl, taking great pleasure in lingering visits with family and friends, exploring and learning about nature and people, and cultivating a life overflowing with service, giving, and empathy. June's home was always a welcoming and accepting place for all people to gather, break bread, create and connect. June is survived by her faithful and adoring husband, Lyle, her two sons, Craig, of Portland, Oregon and Aaron of Helena, Montana, their wives, Shahnaz Pratt and Melinda Martin, and her cherished granddaughters, Alyssa, Sophia and Laurel. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Nagel, and brother, Glen (Lenore) Witt, and preceded in death by her parents and twin grandchildren, Nolan and Jason. June's family wishes to thank the caring professionals at Touchmark, St. Peter's Health, and St. Peter's Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion during her final years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org/goto/June_Pratt or the Lewis & Clark County Humane Society (lchsmontana.org). A Memorial Service for June will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave. The service will be held in their sanctuary. Seating will be limited, and social distancing and face masks will be required, no reception will follow. The service will also be live-streamed, it may be viewed by going to our website, www.ourredeemerlives.org and click on the button: “June Pratt memorial”. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of June.