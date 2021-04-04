Julia (Judy) Wolff McCarthy, of Paradise Valley, AZ passed away in Phoenix on March 23, 2021.

Judy was born on November 23, 1923 in Murphysboro, IL to Anton Philip Wolff and Julia (Fay) Wolff.

During WWII, Judy worked in the defense industry in San Francisco where she met her husband of 53 years, Bob McCarthy. After her marriage, she worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Denver, CO and Helena, MT before she and Bob retired to Bozeman, MT.

Judy was preceded in death by her dear husband, Bob, as well as her brothers William Wolff and Dr. Charles Wolff and sisters Mary Blakeslee and Fay Wolff. She is survived by many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family whom she saw as her own children.

Judy was known for her gentle caring spirit and her ability to get along with, and engage, anyone. She enjoyed meeting with the many friends and family who traveled to Arizona to see her these last few years, including all those who came to her gala 90th birthday celebration.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?frequency_selected=2&sc_icid=mem-lp-donate-bttn-top); National Foundation for Cancer Research, 5515 Security Lane, Suite 1105, Rockville, MD 20852 (https://donate.nfcr.org/a/main-donation); or a charity of the donor's choice.