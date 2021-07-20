Jan. 17, 1943 - June 9, 2021
Judy Rose Garrity, lover of all things beautiful on this earth, passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2021; her four children each were by her side in the days prior.
Born Judy Rose Garrity to Harold and Peggy Garrity in Helena, Montana, Judy was the youngest sibling of three children. Growing up Judy was always the “little sister” as her older siblings, Peggy (Walsh) and Don Garrity were, respectively, 10 and 8 years older. They watched out for her always- even into adulthood. Later Judy wrote that her sister Peggy was almost like another mother to her.
Judy was an excellent student, attending St. Helena’s Elementary and then graduating with honors from Cathedral High School in Helena in 1961. She then attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, graduating in 1965. While in college, Judy spent time studying abroad in Rome and was able to travel the world. Her time abroad was one of Judy’s pinnacle experiences in life, about which she talked about often.
After college Judy lived in Seattle, Washington with roommates working at Boeing Company in the HR department. Judy later married Bill Madden in 1967 in Helena and, throughout their marriage, had four children. Together, Judy and Bill moved to various parts of the country, including Indiana, California, and Massachusetts. Judy was a stay-at-home-mom during this time, which she would report was very challenging yet “the best time of her life,” rich with purpose and meaning.
After her divorce in 1978, Judy moved back to Helena to raise her four children. Throughout Judy’s working career she was drawn to the human services field working to make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. Some of these jobs included counseling women at Planned Parenthood, writing grants for Healthy Mother’s, Healthy Babies, and also working for the State of Montana overseeing the foster care systems. Judy was proudly awarded the “employee of the year” for her job within the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Later, Judy started her own life coaching business, helping individuals be their best versions of themselves.
Judy was a feminist, a foodie, and a lover of the great outdoors and creatures of all kinds. Judy was wildly creative, resourceful and in many ways, ahead of her time. In the 1980’s she started a side business of doing “color analysis” for others - finding the colors that looked best on someone. Surely if you lived in Helena in the 1980’s, Judy was the “go to” for “colors”.
Judy was married to Richard Krott from 1986 to 1997 and together they enjoyed lots of outdoor activities such as hiking, rafting, canoeing, visiting national parks and kayaking. One favorite was a trip to the Oregon Coast. These trips were challenging (given the many teenagers with her four and his three), but also a lot of fun.
Judy had to overcome a lot of adversity in her life, which made her into the strong, independent woman that she was. Judy was a twin; however, her twin brother, Michael, died during childbirth. Because of this loss. Judy stated she always felt a missing presence. When Judy was around seven years old, she was diagnosed with “Perthes” disease, which caused a softening in the bone tissue in her knees. Because of this, doctors recommended that she was to lay flat and avoid any pressure on her legs for a very long duration. Judy’s dad built her a table with wheels that she laid on from ages 7-10 until she was finally healed. During this time, Judy was homeschooled by her mother, and visited by friends and family; Judy’s parents made every attempt to make sure she had a “normal” life at that time. Another great challenge in Judy’s life was losing a child, Mariah, who was stillborn. She talked about this as one of the hardest things she had to endure in life. Judy raised her four children for most of their upbringing on her own which was not an easy task to say the least. Her tenacity in single parenting is still an overwhelming and amazing feat.
Judy was a highly spiritual woman, who found her inner peace in nature, butterflies, flowers, art, music and walking labyrinths. Judy was an excellent quilter, making quilts for her children, and each of her nine grandchildren. Judy lived an intentional life and encouraged those around her to do the same. Judy had the biggest smile and her laugh was contagious, and warmed the hearts of everyone around her. Judy exuded love and light to whomever she met.
Judy’s greatest accomplishments and pride in her life were her four children. She was later blessed with nine grandchildren whom she loved fiercely.
Judy is celebrated in heaven by her entire family of origin; father Harold Garrity, mother Peggy (Reardon) Garrity, sister Peggy Walsh and brother-in-law, Gene Walsh, brother Don Garrity and sister-in-law, and dearest friend, Ellen Garrity. Alas, Judy was finally reunited with her twin brother, Michael Garrity, who passed away at birth, as well as her daughter, Mariah.
Judy is survived by her four children; Mike Madden (Terese), Katie Kinzer (Jamie), David Madden (Karna) and Maureen Madden as well as her nine grandchildren; Hannah Madden, Sam Madden, Zach Madden, Elise Kinzer, Gabrielle Kinzer, Kellen Kinzer, Chloe Madden, Hope Madden and Aidan Maze. Judy is also survived by her long time- friends, Linda (Kelly) McKenna and Bob Schram and many others, as well as her second family and all her friends at Son Heaven Assisted Living, where she lived for the past three years.
All who truly knew Judy loved her because she was pure love; her legacy of love will live on forever.
A Celebration of Life for this amazing woman will take place Friday, August 6th at 6pm at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Helena. Please wear your “best” color, of course.
