Judy Rose Garrity

After her divorce in 1978, Judy moved back to Helena to raise her four children. Throughout Judy’s working career she was drawn to the human services field working to make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. Some of these jobs included counseling women at Planned Parenthood, writing grants for Healthy Mother’s, Healthy Babies, and also working for the State of Montana overseeing the foster care systems. Judy was proudly awarded the “employee of the year” for her job within the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Later, Judy started her own life coaching business, helping individuals be their best versions of themselves.

Judy had to overcome a lot of adversity in her life, which made her into the strong, independent woman that she was. Judy was a twin; however, her twin brother, Michael, died during childbirth. Because of this loss. Judy stated she always felt a missing presence. When Judy was around seven years old, she was diagnosed with “Perthes” disease, which caused a softening in the bone tissue in her knees. Because of this, doctors recommended that she was to lay flat and avoid any pressure on her legs for a very long duration. Judy’s dad built her a table with wheels that she laid on from ages 7-10 until she was finally healed. During this time, Judy was homeschooled by her mother, and visited by friends and family; Judy’s parents made every attempt to make sure she had a “normal” life at that time. Another great challenge in Judy’s life was losing a child, Mariah, who was stillborn. She talked about this as one of the hardest things she had to endure in life. Judy raised her four children for most of their upbringing on her own which was not an easy task to say the least. Her tenacity in single parenting is still an overwhelming and amazing feat.