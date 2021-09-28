Judi Saarinen

Nov. 12, 1947 - Sept. 21, 2021

On the evening of September 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, Judi left this life just as she lived it, with dignity and strength.

Judith Lee was born to Ralph (Speed) and Lee Simons on November 12, 1947, in Townsend, MT. She would be joined by a sister, Sue, before the family moved to Boulder in 1954. Judi would later become big sister to Nita and Marty.

Judi attended Boulder Grade School and graduated from JCHS in 1965. She attended Hollywood Beauty School in Billings, earning a diploma in 1966. She would hold various jobs, but found her career in banking. Judi started as a Teller at First Boulder Valley Bank and worked her way up to a position of Vice President before retiring.

On November 16, 1966, Judi married her high school sweetheart Larry Saarinen. The couple would make their home in Kentucky and Virginia during Larry's service in the Army, then for a short time in Butte before making Boulder their forever home.