Juan “Johnny” Arturo Ledesma Jr. 45, passed away from complications with diabetes on March 26, 2021 at his home in Helena, with his family by his side.

Johnny was born the eldest of 7 children to his loving parents Johnny Sr. and Vicki (Marion) Ledesma in Townsend, Montana on August 24, 1975. He attended school in Townsend, graduating from Broadwater High School in 1994. As a young adult he moved to Helena with his family, where he resided until his untimely death.

Johnny worked at Walmart in Helena for a number of years, until he had to quit due to his health.

Although Johnny had no children of his own, he has 4 nieces, Yzabel, Sivanna, Elyicia and Taylor and 5 nephews, Justin, Zachary, Kaydin, Chase and Cole he loved as his own.

Johnny enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, concerts, WWE, UFC, shooting guns, barbecues, hanging out with his friends and family, he always looked forward to his trips to California to visit his paternal family. He lived his life to the fullest, never letting his health get in the way of having a good time, even if the good time had to be cut short.