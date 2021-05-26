Joyce Scott

Mom enjoyed reading, card games, board games, jigsaw puzzles, boating, water skiing (when she was a little younger) walks on the boulevard and the beautiful view of the lake and mountain ranges across the lake. She had a group of friends the Peaceful Bay Group who met for lunch often on someone's birthday where many cards were exchanged. She was a regular at Tai Chi.

In August of 2018 after a diagnosis of dementia she moved to Edgewood Senior Living in Helena to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She adjusted immediately being the social butterfly she always was. Dad would often say to me after leaving an activity "Where's your Mother which I would respond she probably found someone to talk to. She enjoyed many activities and field trips there. Covid hit and affected her as many others with isolation, lack of activities, meals in room etc. Her saving grace was her dog Marble. So much company. In September of 2020 she was moved down to Memory Care where she continued to decline.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Anne Sheveland, Grandson Jason (Jayce), husband Bob and her beloved little Yorkie Moose who she adored. She is survived by her daughter Bobbie Scott and Grandson Chad Wenger of East Helena and of course her dog Marble who was cuddled up with her when she passed.