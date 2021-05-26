Nov. 11, 1934 - May 19, 2021
Joyce Scott passed away May 19, 2021 at Edgewood Senior Living after a recent fall. Joyce was born on November 11, 1934 to Jerry and Anne Sheveland in Great Falls, Montana. They moved to a farm on the Greenfield Bench just out of Fairfield, Montana. She attended grade school in Greenfield and later graduated from Fairfield High class of 1952 which she was valedictorian. After graduating she attended the Great Falls Commercial College where she met Bob Scott. They married August 28,1953 in Great Falls where they made their home. Their only child, a daughter, was born on July 31,1954.
She worked for Nyquist Finance and later as a secretary for Lutheran Social Services. Which she enjoyed immensely especially transporting babies to their foster homes. At the age of 36 she started classes at the College of Great Falls pursuing a degree in Social Work. When Dad received a promotion to State Director of BAT in Helena, she transferred to Carroll College, graduating in 1975. After graduating she went to work for the Florence Crittenton Home as a caseworker. Her career was short-lived due to her Dad passing and her Mom moving to Helena. Grandma called her at work a lot!! It was easier to resign and be available full time.
In 1988 they bought their vacation home on Flathead Lake just outside of Lakeside, Montana. Spending as much time as possible there. In 1994 when Dad retired, they sold their home in Helena and moved there permanently. Mom blossomed in her happy place. She was involved in the Lakeside Community Club and later becoming president. She worked many community fairs. She belonged to a lady's pinochle club and a couples pinochle club with Dad. She was a Red Hatter and enjoyed many activities with these wonderful ladies. She attended the Lakeside Community Chapel and once again stayed busy with the Ladies of the Chapel. Many, many hours were spent serving coffee hour, preparing communion, serving funeral luncheons and was the one at 80 plus years of age who went into Kalispell to pick up the trays of food. She also helped with the senior lunch program.
Mom enjoyed reading, card games, board games, jigsaw puzzles, boating, water skiing (when she was a little younger) walks on the boulevard and the beautiful view of the lake and mountain ranges across the lake. She had a group of friends the Peaceful Bay Group who met for lunch often on someone's birthday where many cards were exchanged. She was a regular at Tai Chi.
In August of 2018 after a diagnosis of dementia she moved to Edgewood Senior Living in Helena to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She adjusted immediately being the social butterfly she always was. Dad would often say to me after leaving an activity "Where's your Mother which I would respond she probably found someone to talk to. She enjoyed many activities and field trips there. Covid hit and affected her as many others with isolation, lack of activities, meals in room etc. Her saving grace was her dog Marble. So much company. In September of 2020 she was moved down to Memory Care where she continued to decline.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Anne Sheveland, Grandson Jason (Jayce), husband Bob and her beloved little Yorkie Moose who she adored. She is survived by her daughter Bobbie Scott and Grandson Chad Wenger of East Helena and of course her dog Marble who was cuddled up with her when she passed.
I would like to thank her Medical Providers in Kalispell and Lakeside. Mom was a two-time breast cancer survivor and shortly before she moved diagnosed with liver cancer. Paul Coates, Neuro who was so kind and gentle with Mom. It was like going to visit an old friend. Dr. Zuckerman, Oncologist and Dr. Pomerantz Radiologist Interventionist who was able to shrink her tumor with two treatments. Best bedside manner ever! Mona Cuthburt PCP at the Westshore Clinic in Lakeside. Took such good care of her along with the staff at the clinic. In Helena I was able to find her another amazing PCP Dr. Beddell. She also saw Dr. Weiner for follow up and the kindness and respect he showed her keeping her involved in her care still brings tears. Britt Ballenger for Cardio.
Special Thanks to Julia, Larry, Anna, Tommie, Jamie, Callie, Susan and Killian at Edgewood. Too many to mention but the CNA'S who provided the direct compassionate care. Thank you. Also, thanks for supporting me and the hugs I received and always asking if I needed something during my Mom's last days.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1st at East Helena City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later day at the Lakeside Community Chapel in Lakeside, MT. Memorials can be made in Joyce's name to Lakeside QRU, P.O. Box 911, Lakeside, MT 59922. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joyce.
