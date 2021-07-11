Joyce Roberta Baumberger, 93, of Great Falls, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at a local care facility. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 14th at 11:00 AM at Highland Cemetery.

A native of Great Falls, Joyce was born April 20, 1928 in Great Falls to James Robert and Harriet Belle (Waldrop) Blaine. She attended rural schools in the Eden/Stockett area and finished her schooling at Great Falls High School, graduating in 1948 and continuing her education at Great Falls Business College. She worked for Columbus Hospital in admissions for two years, then worked for Centennial Grain for 4-5 years, had a 2-year stint with Gallitan Valley Milling before becoming a secretary for Pat Gilfeather Attorney for 16 years. Joyce also worked for the Public Service Commission in Helena for 19 years before retiring in 1995.

On February 4, 1951, she married Richard H. Baumberger and in 1952 they welcomed their son Jay. A member of the Elks #214 and the Senior Center, Joyce enjoyed ceramics, crafts and she had fun bowling. She and Dick enjoyed dancing and spent many Sunday afternoons dancing at the Missouri River Inn and at the Elks Club in Great Falls and Helena. A fun-loving spunky lady, she was always on the go, loved to shop secondhand stores and always had a good joke to share. Her family spent many fun and wonderful years enjoying her.