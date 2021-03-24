Joyce Renn Copper

1933 - 2021

Joyce, age 87, was born to Dee and Laura (Patrick) Ramey at a time when sacrifice, resourcefulness and integrity were an expected part of life. She took her first job at age eleven when she moved to a local ranch to care for three children and cook for their ranch hands. Honing those skills over her lifetime, she wore many hats working and volunteering. Ultimately, they all revolved around personal customer service as it highlighted her strengths . . . she cared deeply for others and she seemed to know everyone! If she did not know you, she knew one or more of your relatives to be sure. Mom was a staple in the Helena community working for Buttrey's, Sears, Mountain View School for Girls, and Albertson's. She volunteered regularly as a vote counter during elections and participated in many of her children's fundraising actives from Helena Little League to the Helena Wrestling Club and everything in between.