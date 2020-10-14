1930 – Sept. 19, 2020

Joyce Barnes let loose of her body on September 19, 2020 after 90 years of adventures and learning and loving. An advocate for children with special needs, juvenile restorative justice, the environment, the unsheltered, the arts and the education, she left the world a better place in so many ways. Her friends and family are grieving her sudden death in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her husband of 69 years, John(SLC, Utah), her daughters Barb (Helena MT), Ariel (Bay Area, CA) granddaughter Autumn and her brother and his family and John's brother and family are only just beginning to understand the enormous impact created by her absence on this earthly plane. To learn more about her life and leave a story, please feel free to visit jbarnesmemorial.com.