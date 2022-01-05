February 28, 1984 - December 21, 2021

Joshua William Estes-Kemmerer, 37, died in an automobile accident outside Ogden Utah on December 21st, 2021.

Joshua was born in Bozeman, Montana to Patty Ann Estes and Kern Douglas Kemmerer on February 28, 1984. Joshua grew up in Helena, Montana attending Four Georgian's Elementary, CR Anderson Middle School and graduating from Capital High School in 2002. Always active in sports, Josh played soccer and Babe Ruth Baseball, ran Cross Country and Track and was on the Ski Team.

Josh attended MSU in Bozeman and earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science. Josh chose not to pursue Computer Science as a career and worked in the moving business before he began his career as a commercial fisherman. In the summers, Joshua would fish for Salmon on the Bristol Bay of Alaska for Gill Net LLC, and in the winter, Joshua worked on the Great Salt Lake gathering brine shrimp eggs for the GSLB. In between seasons, Josh hung out in Helena at his parent's house and at the family's cabin in the mountains South of Lincoln.

Joshua learned a love of National Parks from his parents and was to be found frequently camping and hiking at one of his many favorites. In 2014 Joshua joined his father on an epic road trip that hit 24 National Parks in 31 days and included hiking across the Grand Canyon and climbing the backside of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park.

Joshua had a bright smile, a loving heart, gave great hugs and was known to be a loyal friend.

Joshua is survived by his parents Patty Estes and Kern Kemmerer, Uncle Kim Kemmerer, Aunt Vickie Kemmerer, Uncle Bob Estes and cousin Nicole Heidt.

Joshua was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Uncle Kolin Kemmerer, Aunt Mary Sue Estes, and cousins Tim Estes and Grant Estes.

Memorial services for Joshua are being held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena; there will be a private ceremony this summer at the family cabin on Dalton Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Park Foundation at give.nationalparks.org

The road goes ever on and on. J.R.R. Tolkien

To offer a condolence or to share a story about Josh, please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com