April 4, 1979 - March 26, 2021

Josh S. Merrill, 41, died tragically in a car accident on March 26, 2021 in Helena, Montana. Josh was born on April 4, 1979 to Lisa Merrill and Steven D. Merrill. He was the second of two boys. He looked up to and admired his big brother Jason. Josh loved anything outdoors especially hunting trips with his brother and nephews. His favorite thing was to spend time with his family and friends. He was a hard worker and was always up for a new challenge. Everyone that met Josh would easily walk away calling him their friend. Josh always wore a smile that would light up the room.

Josh met the love of his life, Kassidy Newby, in 2010 and they tied the knot in 2015. In 2014 they welcomed their handsome little man Nash into the world. He was so proud to be a Daddy to Nash and a father to his three bonus children. Josh is an amazing role model and looked forward to the next milestone in each one of their lives.

He is survived by his Kassidy his “Baby”, son Nash, three bonus kids Diondre Newby, Keyshawn Newby, Kaiya Newby, his mother Lisa Merrill (Pocatello), his father Steven D. Merrill(Preston), his brother Jason (Tonya) Merrill(Rupert), two nephews Dakoda and Dylan Merrill (Rupert), and his grandparents Ronald and Patricia Wilkinson (Preston). He was preceded in death by his grandparents Demar and LaRae Merrill.