Joseph Mitchell DeWolf of Montana City passed away on the evening of April 28, 2021 at the age of 71. He was born in Helena, MT on April 20, 1950 to the parents of George Mitchell DeWolf and Carol (Trent) DeWolf. He graduated from Helena High School in 1968 and attended two years of college at the University of Missoula.
Joe enlisted into the Montana Army National Guard on September 3, 1968 as an E2. He served proudly for over 31 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel on March 31, 1999. Joe served eleven and a half years as an Enlisted Soldier in Army Aviation and performed the duties of Crew Chief for Troop N Air, 163d AC in Helena MT, attaining the rank of E-6. He was commissioned a 2LT on September 26, 1978 and held positions of increased responsibility as an Armor Officer, Maintenance Officer, Recruiting and Induction Officer, and Inspector General Officer.
Joe and Nikki (Sassano) dated for four years and then married on May 27, 1989. Together, along with her son Ray, they enjoyed snowmobiling, the Green Bay Packers, boating, camping, 4-wheeling, car shows, golf, and the family cabins at Canyon Ferry Lake. Another passion of Joe's was his classic car collection. He had restored several cars and some are still a work in progress. Joe and Nikki traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin five different seasons, and Seattle Washington to watch the Packers play. Joe was passionate about his family and spending time with them. He loved golfing with his dad and brother Kelly and hanging out with friends at Haps and Papa Ray's. Joe had many talents and was a natural athlete. I once saw him ride a horse upside down after the saddle slid under the belly while visiting his sister Sue, in Divide.
Joe always lived by his own rules. His life motto was, “never grow up”! He would want you to remember him as a fun-loving person who loved to tell long jokes and make everyone laugh. So, remember the good times, share funny stories, sit around the campfire and raise a glass to a life well lived.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and step mom Jeannette DeWolf, brother Steve, and nephew Chet French, his uncles the “By Golly Boys” Bill and Fred DeWolf. Joe is survived by his wife Nikki, step-son Ray and Ashleigh Carlson of Helena (Robert, Wesley, Paul, Nicole), his sister Sue DeWolf and Mark of Butte (Mike and Angela Keck, Faith Burns and Chance Keck), brother Kelly DeWolf and Lisa of Clancy (Jennifer DeWolf and Jason DeWolf), Aunt Joan Kain of Billings, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be at 5 p.m. with a vigil to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial with military honors will follow the Mass at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A reception will follow the burial at Bert and Ernie's, 361 N. Last Chance Gulch. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joe.
