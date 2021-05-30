Joseph Eugene Edwards

Joseph (Joe) Eugene Edwards passed away surrounded by love on May 25, 2021. A son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, he will forever be remembered for his kind and selfless heart, devotion to his family, and his hardworking spirit.

Joe was born the sixth of eight children on August 2, 1933, Whitehall, MT to Robert Ross and Elsie Lillian (Johnston) Edwards. Raised on a farm in Cardwell, MT and graduating from Whitehall High in 1951, he was a Montana boy through and through. One of his favorite times was ‘hunting camp' in Pony, MT at his brother Bob's ranch with his brothers, son, nephews, and sons-in law. His other passion was fishing, which he passed on to all his grandchildren. Fishing trips with Grandpa will always be a cherished memory.

Joe entered the Army in March of 1953, where he served in Germany and France as a lineman and radio operator. He returned in 1955 and began his 33-year career with Mountain Bell in 1956.