Joseph Eugene Edwards

Joseph (Joe) Eugene Edwards passed away surrounded by love on May 25, 2021. A son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, he will forever be remembered for his kind and selfless heart, devotion to his family, and his hardworking spirit.
Joe was born the sixth of eight children on August 2, 1933, Whitehall, MT to Robert Ross and Elsie Lillian (Johnston) Edwards. Raised on a farm in Cardwell, MT and graduating from Whitehall High in 1951, he was a Montana boy through and through. One of his favorite times was ‘hunting camp' in Pony, MT at his brother Bob's ranch with his brothers, son, nephews, and sons-in law. His other passion was fishing, which he passed on to all his grandchildren. Fishing trips with Grandpa will always be a cherished memory.
Joe entered the Army in March of 1953, where he served in Germany and France as a lineman and radio operator. He returned in 1955 and began his 33-year career with Mountain Bell in 1956.
Joe met the love of his life, Roberta (Jean) Hogg, at Eddie's Corner in 1956 when he was installing telephone poles all along the Montana Hi-Line. They were married June 1, 1958 and lived in numerous towns along the Hi-Line. They were blessed with four children, Cary Jo, Wayne, Jodie, and Connie, while they moved around the state from the Hi-Line to Sidney, West Yellowstone, Bozeman and finally settling in Helena in 1978. They enjoyed traveling with friends and family, square dancing, and many adventures in their motorhome (some of which were caused by Joe's ‘short-cuts').
After retirement in 1990, Joe spent many years being a handyman. His handiwork will be remembered & appreciated by those he served, especially his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Cary Jo, all his siblings, Cena, Bob, Frances, Betty, Jim, Reid, and Phil.
He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 63 years, Jean, his sisters-in-law, Beverly Edwards, Keitha Edwards, Mary (John) Mckinlay, Linda (Ken) Best, and Marlys Hogg; his children, Wayne Edwards of Kentucky, Jodie (John) DeYoung of Missoula, and Connie (Lenny) Lundin of Helena; his grandchildren Austin (Shanley) Lundin, Steven (Breezie) DeYoung, Jasmine (Kevin) Cigarroa, Brandon DeYoung, Devin (Chelsey) Lundin, Terran DeYoung, and Logan Lundin; his great grandchildren Gemma, Thea, and Declan Lundin, Camryn and Aubree DeYoung, Keene Cigarroa, Kimber and Wesson Lundin and many nieces and nephews.
We love you for always and forever! Stay out of trouble Hoofengoofer!
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of BeeHive House 16 and St. Peter's Hospice for their love and care during these last few months.
A memorial service celebrating Joe's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5th at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E. Broadway St. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to BeeHive Homes of Helena Memory Care, or Hospice of St. Peter's. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.